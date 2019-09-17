Medtronic (MDT) Holder Pettyjohn Wood & White Lifted Position; As Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Market Valuation Declined, Litespeed Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.08 Million

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59M, down from 195,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $52.72. About 646,667 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 5,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 29,053 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83 million, up from 23,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $109.05. About 3.04 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows; 20/03/2018 – New Analyses Confirm Patients with Medtronic CRT Devices Experience Less Atrial Fibrillation, Are More Active; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72 million for 73.22 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 9,007 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Com stated it has 23,820 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Company holds 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 5,406 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Company owns 10,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Company Limited reported 9,500 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Federated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 7,701 shares. Davenport And Ltd Liability has 6,315 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 345,833 are held by Granite Inv Partners Lc. 431,400 were reported by Northern Trust. Quantbot Tech Lp reported 30,228 shares. Springowl Assoc Limited Liability Corp holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 39,287 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0% stake. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 48,678 shares. Dupont Mgmt reported 3,532 shares stake. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 13,978 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.