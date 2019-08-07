Medtronic (MDT) Holder Founders Capital Management Has Trimmed Position as Market Value Rose; Park Natl (PRK) Holding Held by Park Circle Co

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 75.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 46,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 14,991 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 61,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $100.89. About 903,164 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Park Natl Corp (PRK) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.09% . The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Park Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $90. About 8,880 shares traded. Park National Corporation (NYSEMKT:PRK) has declined 14.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRK News: 20/04/2018 – Park National Raises Dividend to 96c Vs. 94c; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL SAYS AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 18, 2016 BETWEEN CO AND U.S. BANK TO AUGUST 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A SPECIAL ONE-TIME CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.25 PER COMMON SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Park National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRK); 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 23/03/2018 – Park National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FROM $0.94 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.96 PER COMMON SHARE; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL 1Q EPS $2.02, EST. $1.58; 05/04/2018 – Park National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – ON MAY 17, CO ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, MADE AND ENTERED INTO AS OF MAY 17, 2018 WITH U.S. BANK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants owns 2,363 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De holds 16.14 million shares. Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability reported 84,459 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Papp L Roy And holds 0.15% or 9,162 shares. Private Harbour Management & Counsel Limited Co has invested 2.43% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Beach Counsel Pa has invested 1.64% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Epoch Invest holds 0.07% or 178,864 shares. 661,450 were reported by Asset Mngmt One Limited. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 23,566 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Limited Co holds 289,647 shares. Argi Investment Ser Lc has 0.02% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 2,991 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 148,852 shares. Tru Department Mb Financial Bank N A accumulated 176 shares or 0% of the stock. Smith Chas P Associates Pa Cpas holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 2,605 shares.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 21.38 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,063 shares to 23,183 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

