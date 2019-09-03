Medtronic (MDT) Holder Exchange Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $919,646; Conning Raised Its Holding in V F (VFC) as Market Valuation Declined

Conning Inc increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 22,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 498,693 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.34 million, up from 476,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $81.53. About 49,089 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp to Sell Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 57.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 10,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 27,669 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 17,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $107.3. About 240,844 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic in.pact Admiral Drug Coated Balloon Receives FDA Approval to Treat Long SFA Lesions; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION; 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset owns 28,364 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc stated it has 24,155 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.26% or 48,323 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.07% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Northstar Investment Ltd Liability Corp, Colorado-based fund reported 123,546 shares. Fiduciary Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) accumulated 3,458 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Burney Com has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Montag A Associates has 41,950 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Lc accumulated 89,986 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Covington Cap stated it has 0.41% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.14% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 14,611 shares to 672,048 shares, valued at $46.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,682 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (Prn).

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “V.F (NYSE:VFC) Shareholders Booked A 40% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stocks That Could Hike Dividends In September – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is V.F. Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VFC) 25% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About V.F. Corporation (VFC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kontoor Brands’ Management Wants Shareholders to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $157,860 activity.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Utilities Etf (VPU) by 5,987 shares to 11,409 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 13,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,233 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr(R) S&P Midcap 400 Etf (MDY).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Why Did Medtronic’s Stock Grow 20% Over The Last 2 Years? – Forbes” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Medtronic plcâ€™s (NYSE:MDT) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Announces Planned Leadership Succession NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.