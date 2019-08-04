Medtronic (MDT) Holder Beach Investment Management Has Boosted Position; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Value Rose, Asset Management Group Has Raised by $767,258 Its Stake

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 5.57M shares traded or 27.53% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic (MDT) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 12,010 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 7,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $102.33. About 3.23M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION THERAPY; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PepsiCo Inc. Is A Hold Following Its Solid Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – XLP, PG, KO, PEP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus owns 210,444 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 464,557 shares stake. Endurance Wealth Mngmt owns 54,392 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 724,470 shares. Aristotle Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 40,707 shares. Decatur owns 88,591 shares. Roosevelt Gp stated it has 1,799 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mitchell Communications stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 1% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Haverford Trust Company invested in 1.07 million shares or 2.44% of the stock. Academy Cap Management Inc Tx holds 3.01% or 105,961 shares in its portfolio. Field Main Comml Bank reported 8,345 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Carlson Cap Management holds 0.17% or 5,410 shares in its portfolio. Cohen And Steers holds 0.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 19,666 shares.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $55.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) by 14,660 shares to 14,660 shares, valued at $687,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.