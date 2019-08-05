Medtronic (MDT) Holder Beach Investment Management Boosted Stake; As Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Share Price Rose, Holder Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 4,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 14,952 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 19,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 2.57M shares traded or 32.00% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL NET CHARGE-OFF RATE, EXCLUDING PURCHASED CREDIT-IMPAIRED LOANS, INCREASED 48 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YR TO 3.17%; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness – a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture Sitting pretty; 29/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Authorizes Expansion of New York State-Chartered Bank; 20/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Traders Improperly Shared Customer Info, Engaged in Questionable Conduct to Affect Forex Prices — N.Y. DFS; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS:PAXOS TRUST CAN OFFER BANKCHAIN PRECIOUS METALS PLATFORM; 13/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Geico to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory Auto Insurance; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.6 Billion as of March 31; 04/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 260P FROM 250P

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic (MDT) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 12,010 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 7,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $102.33. About 3.63 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Vascular- Medtronic DxTerity(TM) Diagnostic Catheter, JL 4.0, 6F, REF DXT5JL40; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0.4% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Us Bancshares De has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Gru One Trading LP reported 17,713 shares. Alley Limited Co invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). National Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Tiemann Invest Advsr Llc has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 316,374 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Llc reported 5 shares. The Louisiana-based Waters Parkerson Limited has invested 1.76% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Llc owns 8,438 shares. Hightower Advsr holds 0.02% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 47,712 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 758,800 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Of Vermont invested in 0.01% or 1,290 shares. Skba Limited Liability stated it has 6,650 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18,261 shares to 32,643 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 21,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $736.89M for 9.38 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 513,738 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.21% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 618,106 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability invested in 521,176 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 38,081 shares. F&V Cap Lc holds 3.3% or 63,450 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Co has 161,084 shares. Stonebridge Cap Limited Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 75,343 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd has 5,330 shares. Moreover, Savings Bank Of The West has 0.1% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 9,747 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 377,435 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Communications holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 50,989 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 80,779 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt reported 207 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 111,987 shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,550 shares to 2,540 shares, valued at $634,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

