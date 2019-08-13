Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP)’s Financial Results Comparing With RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

We are comparing Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) and RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medpace Holdings Inc. 61 3.63 N/A 2.09 37.74 RadNet Inc. 13 0.74 N/A 0.73 20.15

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Medpace Holdings Inc. and RadNet Inc. RadNet Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Medpace Holdings Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Medpace Holdings Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of RadNet Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medpace Holdings Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 8% RadNet Inc. 0.00% 32.2% 3.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Medpace Holdings Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, RadNet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of Medpace Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 64.3% of RadNet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% are Medpace Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of RadNet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medpace Holdings Inc. 24.68% 21.43% 41.53% 23.26% 67.33% 48.8% RadNet Inc. -0.07% 4.47% 20.84% 10.59% 9.93% 44.84%

For the past year Medpace Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than RadNet Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Medpace Holdings Inc. beats RadNet Inc.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas. Its services include medical affairs, clinical trial management, study feasibility, study start-up, clinical monitoring, global regulatory affairs, medical writing, biometrics, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, and quality assurance. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers. It owns and/or operates 305 outpatient imaging centers located in California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.