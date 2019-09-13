Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) Reaches $84.65 High on Sep, 13; Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia (SONA) Sentiment Is 1.22

Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc (SONA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.48, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 44 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 36 sold and trimmed equity positions in Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 16.83 million shares, down from 17.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 30 Increased: 28 New Position: 16.

The stock of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) reached all time high today, Sep, 13 and still has $90.58 target or 7.00% above today’s $84.65 share price. This indicates more upside for the $3.04 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $90.58 PT is reached, the company will be worth $212.73M more. The stock increased 3.33% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $84.65. About 202,320 shares traded. Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) has risen 67.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.33% the S&P500.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $383.16 million. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.11 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction to permanent loans, development and builder loans, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle loans, leasing, and commercial overdraft protection; construction loans for commercial, multifamily, and other non-residential properties; commercial business loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, demand loans, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; residential mortgage lending; and secured and unsecured consumer loans.

More notable recent Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sandspring Resources Closes Private Placement – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Stocks To Watch For September 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. announces earnings of $6.0 million after a nonrecurring other loss and related legal expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $8.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 – PRNewswire” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Southern National Bancorp (SONA) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

The stock increased 1.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.87. About 10,948 shares traded. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (SONA) has declined 8.08% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 24/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Joe Pennington Chief Financial Officer And Robyn Reid Controller; 20/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Culver President And Chief Operating Officer; 27/04/2018 – Mid-Southern Bancorp, Which Trades Over-the-Counter, Updates Filing for Planned Nasdaq Listing; 19/04/2018 – DJ Southern National Bancorp of Virgin, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SONA); 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA NAMES JOE PENNINGTON CFO; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.34; 16/03/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O SAYS WILLIAM H. LAGOS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC – PENNINGTON MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL REPORTING FOR CO; 26/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c; 16/03/2018 SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – ON MARCH 12 J. ADAM SOTHEN TENDERED RESIGNATION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Castle Creek Capital Partners Iv Lp holds 72.43% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for 3.23 million shares. Salzhauer Michael owns 503,817 shares or 3.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md has 3.05% invested in the company for 566,299 shares. The Ohio-based Fsi Group Llc has invested 2.4% in the stock. Pl Capital Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 436,176 shares.

Analysts await Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SONA’s profit will be $8.45M for 11.34 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. MEDP’s profit will be $25.49 million for 29.81 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Medpace Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Medpace (MEDP) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Medpace Holdings’s (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shareholders Feel About Its 181% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Teladoc Gains on Growing Acceptance for TeleHealth Services – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Teladoc Up 33% Year to Date: Will the Momentum Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.