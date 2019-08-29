Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) Reaches $82.35 52-Week High; Bloom Tree Partners Has Decreased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding

The stock of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) hit a new 52-week high and has $88.11 target or 7.00% above today’s $82.35 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.98 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $88.11 price target is reached, the company will be worth $208.88M more. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $82.35. About 48,134 shares traded. Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) has risen 67.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.33% the S&P500.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 17.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 54,690 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Bloom Tree Partners Llc holds 255,691 shares with $46.65M value, down from 310,381 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $448.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.82% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $172.21. About 5.11M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 22/03/2018 – NETS SAYS ENTERS DEAL TO MAKE ALIPAY PAYMENT AVAILABLE IN NORDIC COUNTRIES; 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank borrows $8 billion using its Alibaba stake – Bbg; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $224.27’s average target is 30.23% above currents $172.21 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Barclays Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Friday, August 16. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $24500 target. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of BABA in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. HSBC maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, May 16. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $22500 target.

