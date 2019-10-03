Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) EPS Estimated At $0.71; IRONCLAD ENCRYPTION CORPORATION (IRNC) Sellers Decreased By 97.67% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to report $0.71 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.97% from last quarter’s $0.67 EPS. MEDP’s profit would be $25.49M giving it 27.06 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $0.81 EPS previously, Medpace Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -12.35% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.06% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 349,978 shares traded. Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) has risen 67.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MEDP News: 30/04/2018 – Medpace Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Medpace Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEDP); 02/05/2018 – Medpace Holdings Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 30/04/2018 – MEDPACE HOLDINGS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $421M TO $435M; 09/03/2018 Medpace Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Medpace Holdings 1Q EPS 40c; 30/04/2018 – MEDPACE HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 44C; 02/05/2018 – MEDPACE HOLDINGS REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING BY SELLING HOLDER; 10/04/2018 – MEDPACE HOLDINGS INC MEDP.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 30/04/2018 – Medpace Holdings 1Q Rev $163.1M

IRONCLAD ENCRYPTION CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:IRNC) had a decrease of 97.67% in short interest. IRNC’s SI was 100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 97.67% from 4,300 shares previously. The stock decreased 8.51% or $0.0004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0043. About 1.55M shares traded. IronClad Encryption Corporation (OTCMKTS:IRNC) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) Be on Your Investing Radar? – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Medpace Holdings, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on October 28, 2019 – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Medpace Holdings’s (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shareholders Feel About Its 181% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Approves Merck HIV Drugs, Five Prime CEO Quits, HTG Molecular Announces Secondary Offering – Benzinga” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. The firm offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas. It has a 32.6 P/E ratio. The Company’s services include medical affairs, clinical trial management, study feasibility, study start-up, clinical monitoring, global regulatory affairs, medical writing, biometrics, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, and quality assurance.