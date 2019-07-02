Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) and T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Comparison side by side

Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) and T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medpace Holdings Inc. 58 3.11 N/A 2.09 26.47 T2 Biosystems Inc. 3 7.60 N/A -1.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Medpace Holdings Inc. and T2 Biosystems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Medpace Holdings Inc. and T2 Biosystems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medpace Holdings Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 8% T2 Biosystems Inc. 0.00% -380% -81.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Medpace Holdings Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival T2 Biosystems Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. T2 Biosystems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Medpace Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Medpace Holdings Inc. and T2 Biosystems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medpace Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 T2 Biosystems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The downside potential is -11.59% for Medpace Holdings Inc. with consensus price target of $57. Meanwhile, T2 Biosystems Inc.’s consensus price target is $10.67, while its potential upside is 523.98%. Based on the results shown earlier, T2 Biosystems Inc. is looking more favorable than Medpace Holdings Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.1% of Medpace Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.1% of T2 Biosystems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Medpace Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 23.5%. Comparatively, 1.5% are T2 Biosystems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medpace Holdings Inc. -2.25% -6.18% -17.66% -5.96% 30.56% 4.36% T2 Biosystems Inc. -1.8% -7.46% -22.22% -46.26% -61.92% -9.3%

For the past year Medpace Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while T2 Biosystems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Medpace Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors T2 Biosystems Inc.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas. Its services include medical affairs, clinical trial management, study feasibility, study start-up, clinical monitoring, global regulatory affairs, medical writing, biometrics, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, and quality assurance. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for sepsis, Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel for the detection of candida species in human whole blood specimens. In addition, it is developing T2Bacteria, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Lyme for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria; and T2Plex, an integrated instrument for hemostasis applications, as well as T2HemoStat panel, a panel of diagnostic tests that can provide data across the hemostasis spectrum, including measurements of fibrinogen, platelet activity, and clot lysis. The company has collaboration agreement with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a novel diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease, a tick-borne illness; and Allergan Sales, LLC for the direct detection diagnostic test panel that adds additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate and testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.