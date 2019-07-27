Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) and Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) Comparing side by side

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) and Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medpace Holdings Inc. 59 3.08 N/A 2.09 26.47 Cytosorbents Corporation 7 9.94 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Medpace Holdings Inc. and Cytosorbents Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medpace Holdings Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 8% Cytosorbents Corporation 0.00% -81.9% -45.9%

Liquidity

Medpace Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Cytosorbents Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Cytosorbents Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Medpace Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Medpace Holdings Inc. and Cytosorbents Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medpace Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cytosorbents Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Medpace Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $57, while its potential downside is -10.60%. Meanwhile, Cytosorbents Corporation’s consensus price target is $15.5, while its potential upside is 120.80%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cytosorbents Corporation seems more appealing than Medpace Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.1% of Medpace Holdings Inc. shares and 27.2% of Cytosorbents Corporation shares. 23.5% are Medpace Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.4% of Cytosorbents Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medpace Holdings Inc. -2.25% -6.18% -17.66% -5.96% 30.56% 4.36% Cytosorbents Corporation -2.97% -2.42% -16.34% -30.36% -18.33% -15.1%

For the past year Medpace Holdings Inc. has 4.36% stronger performance while Cytosorbents Corporation has -15.1% weaker performance.

Summary

Medpace Holdings Inc. beats Cytosorbents Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas. Its services include medical affairs, clinical trial management, study feasibility, study start-up, clinical monitoring, global regulatory affairs, medical writing, biometrics, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, and quality assurance. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

CytoSorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its platform blood purification technology incorporating a proprietary adsorbent, porous polymer technology. Its principal product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. The company also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, it is developing CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, the company is developing BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. It has collaboration with Aferetica srl to develop PerLife ex-vivo organ perfusion system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.