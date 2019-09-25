Mednax (MD) Stock Price Declined While Palisade Capital Management Has Boosted by $2.04 Million Its Stake; Headinvest Continues to Hold Position in United Technologies (UTX)

Headinvest Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc bought 6,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,535 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, up from 28,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $136.4. About 604,321 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 81,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The hedge fund held 743,757 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.77M, up from 662,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $22.33. About 408,735 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04 TO $1.09, EST. $1.07; 21/03/2018 – Mednax: Deal Was A Cash Transaction and It Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Earnings; 26/04/2018 – SEVERAL PE LOOKING AT MEDNAX HAVE PUT `PENCILS DOWN’: DEALREP; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Rev $901.9M; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS ALSO SHORT ENVISION HEALTHCARE, MEDNAX: CNBC; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX BUYS PRACTICE FOR CASH, SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS; 06/04/2018 – MEDNAX in Collaboration with Memorial Regional Hospital Earns National Accreditation for Adult Congenital Heart Program; 11/05/2018 – Statement from Southeast Anesthesiology Consultants and Mednax Services, Inc; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support

Headinvest Llc, which manages about $500.60M and $353.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 1,574 shares to 23,630 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (NYSE:BHP) by 10,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,996 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

