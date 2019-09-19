Mednax (MD) Stake Increased by P2 Capital Partners Llc; As Cme Group (CME) Stock Price Rose, Mizuho Bank LTD Trimmed Stake

Mizuho Bank Ltd decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd sold 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 102,518 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.90M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $212.05. About 865,984 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 03/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 2; 17/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 16; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Statement Regarding Potential Offer for NEX Group; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Market Data Rev $95M; 29/03/2018 – CME’S TERRY DUFFY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 18/05/2018 – CME/@fastFT: Nex shareholders vote in favour of CME deal; 17/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC; 29/05/2018 – U.S. 10-YEAR TREASURY FUTURES ON TRACK TO SET RECORD SINGLE-DAY VOLUME AMID BOND MARKET RALLY – CME GROUP; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 96.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 1.35M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The hedge fund held 2.75 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.38 million, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.41. About 737,070 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q EPS 68c; 08/03/2018 – HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN IS ALSO SAID TO MAKE INDICATIVE MEDNAX BID; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q NET REV. $901.9M, EST. $904.1M; 26/04/2018 – MEDNAX SALES PROCESS IS SAID TO BE ON `LIFE SUPPORT’: DEALREP; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Urology Practice In South Florida; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM HEALTH AMENDS COUNTERSUIT TO MEDNAX DUE TO CONTINUED FAL; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX Reports First Quarter GAAP EPS of $0.68; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHILDREN’S EYE CARE, LLC, A PRIVATE PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – MEDNAX in Collaboration with Memorial Regional Hospital Earns National Accreditation for Adult Congenital Heart Program

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28 million for 32.32 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CME Seeks to Double Monthly Bitcoin Futures Trading Limit to 10K BTC – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US STOCKS-Microsoft drives S&P 500 near record high – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CME Group (CME) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CME posts second-highest monthly volume in August – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for CME Group (CME) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

