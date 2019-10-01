Mednax (MD) Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Lowered Its Stake as Shares Declined; As Patterson Companies (PDCO) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Mcclain Value Management Boosted Stake

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 22,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The institutional investor held 106,571 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69 million, down from 128,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.62. About 877,678 shares traded or 5.53% up from the average. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Net $63.4M; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ACQUIRES COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL, LLC BASED IN FRANKLIN, TENN; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q NET REV. $901.9M, EST. $904.1M; 21/03/2018 – Mednax: Deal Was A Cash Transaction and It Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Earnings; 26/04/2018 – Mednax Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS ALSO SHORT ENVISION HEALTHCARE, MEDNAX: CNBC; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC UROLOGY PRACTICE IN SOUTH; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN; 08/03/2018 – HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN IS ALSO SAID TO MAKE INDICATIVE MEDNAX BID; 27/03/2018 – Mednax to buy Cool Springs Interventional LLC Based in Franklin, Tenn

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 34,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 195,040 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47M, up from 160,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.82. About 762,633 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 29/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of May 29th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 03/05/2018 – Patterson Announces Dental Leadership Transition; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson; 04/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Patterson Companies to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Cla; 03/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Board Authorizes New Share Repurchase Program And Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurbay Subject to Noncompetition and Nonsolicitation Provisions During Employment, 24 Months Thereafter; 20/04/2018 – Texas AG: Attorney General Paxton Reaches Settlement with Patterson Companies Over Dental Supply Boycott

Analysts await MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 4.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.87 per share. MD’s profit will be $69.90 million for 6.81 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by MEDNAX, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.75% EPS growth.

More notable recent MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ameriprise Financial Welcomes CAM Wealth Management in Annapolis, MD – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About MEDNAX, Inc.’s (NYSE:MD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mednax Inc. (MD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MEDNAX launches private $200M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mednax: Solid Business With Questionable Capital Allocation Priorities – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 22,890 shares to 43,460 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Inc by 11,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE:PNW).