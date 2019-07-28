Mednax (MD) Shareholder P2 Capital Partners Increased Position by $6.46 Million as Stock Price Declined; Penn Capital Management Co Continues to Hold Position in Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 20.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 239,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.95 million, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 631,753 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 38.77% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 27/03/2018 – Mednax to buy Cool Springs Interventional LLC Based in Franklin, Tenn; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q NET REV. $901.9M, EST. $904.1M; 26/04/2018 – SEVERAL PE LOOKING AT MEDNAX HAVE PUT `PENCILS DOWN’: DEALREP; 08/03/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Mednax Board in Connection With Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX, CARLYLE, TPG AND HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN DECLINED TO COMMENT; 21/03/2018 – Mednax: Deal Was A Cash Transaction and It Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Earnings; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – DEAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 26/04/2018 – Mednax Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX SPIKES AS MUCH AS 10% BEFORE PARING GAINS; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04 TO $1.09, EST. $1.07

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) by 31.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 87,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 369,915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, up from 282,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $415.76M market cap company. The stock increased 5.04% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 508,972 shares traded or 47.99% up from the average. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 29.42% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAST); 16/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 6.2% VS 0.6% DECREASE IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$60M; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP -2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES EXPECTED TO BE $1.15 BLN – $1.17 BLN INCLUDING COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE OF 3%- 5%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Beef Costs Up 2% to 3%

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,270 activity.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Co by 160,413 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $15.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orasure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 119,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 889,636 shares, and cut its stake in Covenant Transn Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVTI).

More notable recent Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) CEO Daniel Accordino on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Completes Acquisition of 43 BURGER KING® Restaurants; Reports Sales Results for Third Quarter 2018 – Business Wire” on October 08, 2018. More interesting news about Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) CEO Daniel Accordino on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Carrols Restaurant Group Gets Grilled on Hurricane Headwinds – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold TAST shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.13 million shares or 3.12% less from 31.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% or 259,301 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 45,378 shares. Cannell Limited Liability Company has 4.33% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 1.79M shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 388,058 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Bridgeway Cap reported 166,900 shares. 100 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 3,732 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc has invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Aperio Group Lc holds 0% or 11,652 shares. 210,783 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raymond James Associates has 49,931 shares. California-based California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Granite Point Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.17% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Citigroup reported 33,364 shares stake.

More notable recent MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About MEDNAX, Inc.’s (NYSE:MD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ares Management L.P. (ARES) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Nayara Energy Limited – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MEDNAX to Exhibit at the 2019 American Hospital Association Leadership Summit July 25-26 – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mednax Inc. (MD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Technology Inc by 256,893 shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $30.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.