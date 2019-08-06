Mednax (MD) Shareholder Cna Financial Lowered Stake; Miller Howard Investments Lowered Its Cf Inds Hldgs Com (CF) Holding by $675,320; Share Value Rose

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc Com (CF) by 22.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 16,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 57,432 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 74,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 3.65M shares traded or 50.74% up from the average. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 40.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 24,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The institutional investor held 36,090 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $981,000, down from 60,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.23. About 988,601 shares traded or 12.45% up from the average. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 30/04/2018 – Mednax Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.09; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Urology Practice In South Florida; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX INC – WITH ACQUISITION, FOUR PHYSICIAN GROUP PRACTICES HAVE BECOME PART OF MEDNAX IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – MEDNAX EXECUTIVE MAKES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHILDREN’S EYE CARE, LLC, A PRIVATE PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE; 26/04/2018 – Mednax Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Mednax to buy Cool Springs Interventional LLC Based in Franklin, Tenn; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q EPS 68c; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – DEAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Net $63.4M

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:ZAYO) by 72,769 shares to 119,224 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp Com (NYSE:OXY) by 169,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com (NYSE:D).

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of CF Industries Are Climbing Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CF Industries upgraded at BAML on strong Q2, improving 2020 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 42,221 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Glendon Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 2.93M shares stake. North Star Management accumulated 600 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd accumulated 163,340 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 1.67% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 81,299 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 10,849 shares. Victory Management holds 0.06% or 596,694 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H invested 0.02% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0.03% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 557,335 shares. The Missouri-based Parkside Retail Bank & Tru has invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). 16,885 are held by Westpac Banking Corp. Verition Fund Limited Liability Company has 20,542 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.