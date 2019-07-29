Mednax (MD) Share Value Declined While Quantbot Technologies LP Has Raised Holding; Travelers Cos Inc/The (TRV) Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Has Cut Position as Stock Rose

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc/The (TRV) by 68.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 12,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,697 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782,000, down from 18,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Travelers Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $149.93. About 947,645 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers Immersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 16/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Travelers CEO’s compensation withdrawn; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 24/05/2018 – Hilton Garden Inn Asks Foodies, Fans and Travelers to Vote for New Additions to Its Dining Menu; 17/04/2018 – IATA REPORTS ABOUT 4B ’17 AIR TRAVELERS, SEES 3.8B MORE BY 2036; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 19/04/2018 – DJ Travelers Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRV); 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and Immersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 363.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 100,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 128,060 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48M, up from 27,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 637,333 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 38.77% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 26/04/2018 – Mednax Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Mednax Board in Connection With Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM HEALTH AMENDS COUNTERSUIT TO MEDNAX DUE TO CONTINUED FAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ MEDNAX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MD); 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF LEADING TEXAS RADIOLOGY PRACTICE; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX BUYS PRACTICE FOR CASH, SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS; 26/04/2018 – SEVERAL PE LOOKING AT MEDNAX HAVE PUT `PENCILS DOWN’: DEALREP; 30/04/2018 – Mednax Sees 2Q EPS 81c-EPS 86c; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HAVE BEEN SHORT ON ENVISION SINCE THE MIDDLE OF LAST YEAR AND ON MEDNAX SINCE THIS YEAR – CNBC

More notable recent MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Nayara Energy Limited – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Insurancenewsnet.com published: “MEDNAX 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call/Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, August 1, 2019 – Insurance News Net” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About MEDNAX, Inc.’s (NYSE:MD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mednax Inc. (MD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 88,851 shares to 17,961 shares, valued at $660,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 22,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,365 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6,100 shares to 77,761 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Fuel Gas Co (NYSE:NFG) by 27,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE:BAH).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12M for 15.82 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Travelers Companies declares $0.82 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRV) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Travelers Q2 EPS reflects elevated non-catastrophe weather losses – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.