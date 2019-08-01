Mednax (MD) Share Value Declined While Earnest Partners Trimmed Stake; Facebook Class A (FB) Shareholder Cognios Capital Has Decreased Position by $2.65 Million as Stock Value Rose

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 94.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 1.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The institutional investor held 111,548 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $24.32. About 142,888 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX SPIKES AS MUCH AS 10% BEFORE PARING GAINS; 20/04/2018 – DJ MEDNAX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MD); 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Ophthalmology Practice In Washington; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ACQUIRES COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL, LLC BASED IN FRANKLIN, TENN; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC UROLOGY PRACTICE IN SOUTH; 21/03/2018 – Mednax: Deal Was A Cash Transaction and It Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Earnings; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HAVE BEEN SHORT ON ENVISION SINCE THE MIDDLE OF LAST YEAR AND ON MEDNAX SINCE THIS YEAR – CNBC; 30/04/2018 – Mednax Sees 2Q EPS 81c-EPS 86c; 06/04/2018 – MEDNAX in Collaboration with Memorial Regional Hospital Earns National Accreditation for Adult Congenital Heart Program; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX, CARLYLE, TPG AND HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN DECLINED TO COMMENT

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 66.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 15,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 8,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 23,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.05. About 2.69 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – Trump’s Campaign Said It Was Better at Facebook. Facebook Agrees; 08/05/2018 – Facebook is implementing a massive product reorganization WhatsApp, Messenger and the core Facebook apps are all getting new leaders; 10/04/2018 – Facebook has a ‘tremendous amount of power’ and should face some regulation: Rep. Sarbanes; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Doesn’t Expect Revenue Impact Over Privacy Concerns — Exec; 10/04/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Facebook to move into big WeWork outpost as co-working company prepares to open largest-ever; 16/04/2018 – ‘Suspicious’ Buyers Behind Facebook Ads (Video); 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Admits Facebook Collects Data on Non-Users (Video); 22/03/2018 – Zuckerberg, Facing Facebook’s Worst Crisis Yet, Pledges Better Privacy; 05/04/2018 – Britain’s information commissioner says Facebook co-operating with inquiry; 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 119,029 shares to 1.79M shares, valued at $74.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Casella Waste (NASDAQ:CWST) by 37,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Essex Property (NYSE:ESS).

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 10,843 shares to 55,709 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc Comusd0.0 (NYSE:ALK) by 8,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd Com Npv Isin#Ca670.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $128,408. Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.