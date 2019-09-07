Mednax (MD) Share Price Declined While Gam Holding Ag Boosted by $400,194 Its Stake; Lincluden Management LTD Has Lowered Its Simon Property Group (SPG) Holding by $1.01 Million; Stock Declined

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 28.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 14,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The institutional investor held 66,984 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 52,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 949,707 shares traded or 23.16% up from the average. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 21/03/2018 – Mednax: Deal Was A Cash Transaction and It Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Earnings; 10/04/2018 – MedData’s New Patient Financial Platform Solves lnefficient, Costly Revenue Cycle Challenges; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM HEALTH AMENDS COUNTERSUIT TO MEDNAX DUE TO CONTINUED FAL; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX SPIKES AS MUCH AS 10% BEFORE PARING GAINS; 14/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 30/04/2018 – Mednax Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.09; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Expansion of Radiology Practices; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HE IS SHORT MEDNAX INC – CNBC; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04 TO $1.09, EST. $1.07; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ACQUIRES COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL, LLC BASED IN FRANKLIN, TENN

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) by 30.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 5,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 12,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $151.25. About 994,904 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 109,589 shares to 627,081 shares, valued at $114.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYF) by 7,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,625 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $932.46M for 12.40 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual earnings per share reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.