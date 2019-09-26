Mednax (MD) Position Increased by P2 Capital Partners Llc; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Lifted Its Position in Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) as Share Price Rose

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (MMC) by 130.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 21,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 37,291 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72M, up from 16,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $100.39. About 1.13 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Risk & Insurance Services Revenue $2.3B; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 09/03/2018 – HYARD: BACKLOG FOR REFRIGERATION AREA IN MMC FP OVER NOK200MLN; 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 07/05/2018 – WisPolitics.com: Dept. of Natural Resources: The ultimate birder adventure – Horicon Marsh 21st Annual Bird Festival will be; 08/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial –

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 96.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 1.35M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The hedge fund held 2.75M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.38M, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.53. About 1.01 million shares traded or 20.65% up from the average. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Rev $901.9M; 21/03/2018 – Mednax: Deal Was A Cash Transaction and It Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Earnings; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Net $63.4M; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HAVE BEEN SHORT ON ENVISION SINCE THE MIDDLE OF LAST YEAR AND ON MEDNAX SINCE THIS YEAR – CNBC; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX Reports First Quarter GAAP EPS of $0.68; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Expansion of Radiology Practices; 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM REITERATES WON’T NEGOTIATE NEW PACT WITH MEDNAX; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Ophthalmology Practice In Washington; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC MD.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $57

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $789.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 4,292 shares to 1,749 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 12,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,211 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vident Advisory Ltd invested in 6,567 shares. Mu Invs Ltd reported 67,300 shares. Buckingham Asset owns 0.04% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 3,918 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.18% stake. Lifeplan Fincl Group invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Brown Advisory holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 66,537 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv has invested 1.02% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Shine Invest Advisory Services accumulated 804 shares. Cibc Asset Management owns 68,739 shares. Sound Shore Ct holds 2.21% or 1.14M shares. Capital Planning Advsr Lc accumulated 11,957 shares. Montag A Associates has 2,229 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Financial Counselors Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 0.05% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.19% or 995,990 shares.