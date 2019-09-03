Mednax (MD) Market Value Declined While Blue Harbour Group LP Has Trimmed Stake by $86.96 Million; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Lowered Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 69.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 3.22 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The hedge fund held 1.38M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.58 million, down from 4.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $20.66. About 245,703 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ MEDNAX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MD); 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM REITERATES WON’T NEGOTIATE NEW PACT WITH MEDNAX; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC UROLOGY PRACTICE IN SOUTH; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q ADJ EPS 89C, EST. 86C; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Urology Practice In South Florida; 26/04/2018 – SEVERAL PE LOOKING AT MEDNAX HAVE PUT `PENCILS DOWN’: DEALREP; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Net $63.4M; 07/05/2018 – Atrium Health Amends Countersuit to Mednax Due to Continued False Fear-based Ad Campaign; 08/03/2018 MEDNAX IS SAID TO GET FIRST-ROUND BIDS FROM CARLYLE, TPG; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX, CARLYLE, TPG AND HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN DECLINED TO COMMENT

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $7.11 during the last trading session, reaching $246.81. About 423,945 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 8,000 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd Liability reported 9,905 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Harvey Inv Com Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Nomura Incorporated invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Incorporated holds 3.92% or 43,044 shares. Kbc Group Nv has 83,387 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Agf Investments invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Comm has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 33,266 were reported by Novare Capital Mgmt Limited Company. Nelson Roberts Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 160 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smithfield Tru holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 7,237 shares. 2,000 are owned by Utd Fire Gru Inc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 95,802 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aull & Monroe Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Vontobel Asset Management Inc stated it has 1.15M shares.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $890.34 million for 18.64 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $224.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Large Cap Etf (ONEK) by 23,832 shares to 36,019 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Powershares Qqq Trust.

Analysts await MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 4.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.87 per share. MD’s profit will be $68.26 million for 6.22 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by MEDNAX, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.75% EPS growth.

