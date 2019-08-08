Mednax (MD) Holding Maintained by Wedge Capital Management L L P; Crossvault Capital Management Position in United Technologies (UTX) Cut by $381,824

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 2,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,577 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, down from 37,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $129.01. About 4.12 million shares traded or 15.41% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Mednax Inc. (MD) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 18,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.64M, up from 999,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Mednax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $21.54. About 815,022 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04 TO $1.09, EST. $1.07; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Rev $901.9M; 30/04/2018 – Mednax Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.09; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX Reports First Quarter GAAP EPS of $0.68; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – NO ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE DISCLOSED; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Net $63.4M; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HE IS SHORT MEDNAX INC – CNBC; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN; 20/04/2018 – DJ MEDNAX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MD); 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q EPS 68c

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 173,881 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $40.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Health Services Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) by 32,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.80 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.