Mednax (MD) Holding Has Raised by P2 Capital Partners Llc; P G & E Common (PCG) Stake Has Lifted by Stonehill Capital Management Llc

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp Common (PCG) by 1089% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 5.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.54 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.40 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 436,091 shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Believes Overall Programs Met State’s Standard; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 12:43 PM; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-lmpacted Areas Save Money; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 20.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 239,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.95 million, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.65. About 32,999 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Rev $901.9M; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHILDREN’S EYE CARE, LLC, A PRIVATE PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Leading Texas Radiology Practice; 20/04/2018 – DJ MEDNAX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MD); 02/04/2018 – MD SEES CHILDREN’S UROLOGY ASSOCIATES BUY TO ADD TO EARNINGS; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN; 30/04/2018 – Mednax Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – SEVERAL PE LOOKING AT MEDNAX HAVE PUT `PENCILS DOWN’: DEALREP; 08/03/2018 – HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN IS ALSO SAID TO MAKE INDICATIVE MEDNAX BID

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E denies report it deferred maintenance on equipment – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “PG&E Investors Optimistic Following California Senate’s Wildfire Measure – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E Gets Flogged Inside And Outside Annual Meeting – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BMA, GGAL, PCG and QIWI among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Another California county eyes parts of PG&E – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Lc, a New York-based fund reported 2.33 million shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 129,422 shares. Silver Point Cap Limited Partnership invested in 33.7% or 13.46M shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 0.02% stake. Fil Ltd reported 284 shares stake. 2.59 million are owned by 683 Mgmt Ltd Com. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Jet Invsts LP has 6.36% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1.75 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 144,349 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Baupost Group Incorporated Lc Ma accumulated 24.50M shares. Earnest Prtnrs Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 255 shares. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Barclays Public Limited Co reported 508,078 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 3.39% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 143,600 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $160.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Examining MEDNAX, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MD) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MEDNAX’s American Anesthesiology to Exhibit at the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists 2019 Annual Congress August 11-13 – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pfenex Announces Appointment of New Board Member, Lorianne Masuoka, M.D. – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MEDNAX Hosts 10th Annual Innovations in Neonatal Care Conference – Business Wire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About MEDNAX, Inc.’s (NYSE:MD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.