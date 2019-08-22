Mednax (MD) Holder Verition Fund Management Has Raised Stake by $302,238; Mylan Laboratories (MYL) Stock Value Declined While Alphamark Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mylan Laboratories Inc (MYL) by 99.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 114,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 271 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 114,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mylan Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.96. About 1.14 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS MYLAN IN ARRANGEMENT WITH FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 96C; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE A SUBSEQUENT COMMERCIALIZATION MILESTONE PAYMENT AND SALES ROYALTIES; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV -CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS CONTINUE TO NEGOTIATE FOR COMMERCIALIZING PRODUCT IN ADDITIONAL TERRITORIES; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 14/05/2018 – NICE RECOMMENDS EXTAVIA, COPAXONE, AVONEX, REBIF FOR MS; 19/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022141 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN REAFFIRMS ’18 VIEWS, COMMITTED TO INVESTMENT GRADE RATING

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 149% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 11,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The hedge fund held 18,707 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $508,000, up from 7,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 107,589 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX SPIKES AS MUCH AS 10% BEFORE PARING GAINS; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – NO ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Mednax Board in Connection With Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Urology Practice In South Florida; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX, CARLYLE, TPG AND HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN DECLINED TO COMMENT; 01/05/2018 – MEDNAX EXECUTIVE MAKES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Mednax Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MedData’s New Patient Financial Platform Solves Inefficient, Costly Revenue Cycle Challenges; 11/05/2018 – Statement from Southeast Anesthesiology Consultants and Mednax Services, Inc

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 10,363 shares to 21,961 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 9,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,897 shares, and cut its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Call) (NASDAQ:RCII).

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $236.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 554,866 shares to 554,869 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emer Mkts (EEMS) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,200 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).