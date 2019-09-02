Mednax (MD) Holder Bogle Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Holding; Veritas Asset Management Llp Raised Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $2.73 Million

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 731,815 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.52M, up from 716,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as Pres & COO; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Senator Mark Warner “I still don’t understand it.”; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 29/05/2018 – Investors Led by Alibaba and Cainiao Will Invest $1.38B in ZTO in Exchange for 10% Equity Stake in the Co; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 16.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 47,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The institutional investor held 233,556 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 280,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 543,864 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM HEALTH AMENDS COUNTERSUIT TO MEDNAX DUE TO CONTINUED FAL; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Ophthalmology Practice In Washington; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HE IS SHORT MEDNAX INC – CNBC; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX Reports First Quarter GAAP EPS of $0.68; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q ADJ EPS 89C, EST. 86C; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HAVE BEEN SHORT ON ENVISION SINCE THE MIDDLE OF LAST YEAR AND ON MEDNAX SINCE THIS YEAR – CNBC; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – NO ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 10/04/2018 – MedData’s New Patient Financial Platform Solves Inefficient, Costly Revenue Cycle Challenges

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harco Com (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 172,001 shares to 327,583 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Tripadvisor Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 118,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).