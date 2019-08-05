MEDNAX, Inc. (MD) Reaches $21.00 52-Week Low; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Lowered By $20.22 Million Its Aspen Technology (AZPN) Holding

The stock of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) hit a new 52-week low and has $19.11 target or 9.00% below today’s $21.00 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.82B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $19.11 price target is reached, the company will be worth $163.53 million less. The stock decreased 6.00% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 559,532 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX, CARLYLE, TPG AND HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN DECLINED TO COMMENT; 10/04/2018 – MedData’s New Patient Financial Platform Solves Inefficient, Costly Revenue Cycle Challenges; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Urology Practice In South Florida; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX SPIKES AS MUCH AS 10% BEFORE PARING GAINS; 08/03/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Mednax Board in Connection With Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF LEADING TEXAS RADIOLOGY PRACTICE; 26/04/2018 – MEDNAX SALES PROCESS IS SAID TO BE ON `LIFE SUPPORT’: DEALREP; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS ALSO SHORT ENVISION HEALTHCARE, MEDNAX: CNBC; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC UROLOGY PRACTICE IN SOUTH; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – NO ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE DISCLOSED

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) stake by 17.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 194,395 shares as Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)’s stock rose 9.49%. The Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 907,663 shares with $94.63 million value, down from 1.10 million last quarter. Aspen Technology Inc now has $8.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.45% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $122.05. About 361,256 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c

More notable recent MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mednax Inc (MD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mednax Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mednax, Inc. (MD) CEO Roger Medel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MEDNAX Reports Second Quarter GAAP EPS from Continuing Operations of $0.42; Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations of $0.89 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

MEDNAX, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides neonatal, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. The firm offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides maternal-fetal care, including inpatient and office clinical care to expectant mothers and their unborn babies through maternal-fetal medicine subspecialists, as well as obstetricians and other clinicians consisting of maternal-fetal nurse practitioners, certified nurse mid-wives, ultrasonographers, and genetic counselors.

Among 3 analysts covering Mednax (NYSE:MD), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Mednax had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Friday, August 2.

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 92.45% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.53 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $70.34 million for 29.91 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce has 0.02% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 1.10M shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd owns 3,558 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Tower Research Lc (Trc) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.1% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) or 1.44 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 3,928 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Ajo Lp reported 0.55% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Paloma Partners Mgmt holds 6,296 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Bank holds 2,122 shares. Franklin Res invested in 809,915 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel Incorporated invested in 39,800 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag owns 671,545 shares. Scout invested 0.26% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Lc owns 16,313 shares.