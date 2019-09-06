MEDNAX, Inc. (MD) Reaches $20.54 After 3.00% Down Move; First Eagle Investment Management Has Raised Marathon Pete (MPC) Position

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 28.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Eagle Investment Management Llc acquired 169,000 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The First Eagle Investment Management Llc holds 770,543 shares with $46.12 million value, up from 601,543 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $32.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.71. About 2.37M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON APRIL RATES MEETING; 30/04/2018 – MPC, ANDV DEAL DEEPENS MARATHON PRESENCE IN PERMIAN, BAKKEN; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, CO FULFILS REQUIREMENT FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS OF AT LEAST 500 SHAREHOLDERS; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay refinery hydrocracker retarts; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – OFFERING WAS SIGNIFICANTLY OVERSUBSCRIBED; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – KARSTEN MARKWARDT AND DR. PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN JOIN MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL; 18/04/2018 – Mesoblast Clinical Program Update for MPC-150-IM in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure; 29/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MARCH 6-7 MPC MEETING; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: PROBABILITY OF STABLE RATES NEXT QTRS HAS INCREASED; 30/04/2018 – MPC BOARD APPROVED AN INCREMENTAL $5B OF BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

The stock of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.82% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.54. About 407,890 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500.

MEDNAX, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides neonatal, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. The firm offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides maternal-fetal care, including inpatient and office clinical care to expectant mothers and their unborn babies through maternal-fetal medicine subspecialists, as well as obstetricians and other clinicians consisting of maternal-fetal nurse practitioners, certified nurse mid-wives, ultrasonographers, and genetic counselors.

Among 3 analysts covering Mednax (NYSE:MD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Mednax has $2800 highest and $2400 lowest target. $25.67’s average target is 24.98% above currents $20.54 stock price. Mednax had 3 analyst reports since August 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, August 27. BMO Capital Markets maintained MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) on Monday, August 5 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Mizuho.

Analysts await MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 4.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.87 per share. MD’s profit will be $68.29 million for 6.19 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by MEDNAX, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.75% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6500 lowest target. $74.17’s average target is 40.71% above currents $52.71 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 3 by Jefferies. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fil Limited has 0.34% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3.63M shares. 66,483 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Tompkins Fincl has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Advisor Ltd reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Oh has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 97,267 shares. Us Bancorp De invested in 0.3% or 1.71M shares. 135,291 are held by Finemark Bancorporation And. Shelton invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability owns 4,058 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Horizon Invests Llc has 53,561 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Altfest L J & Incorporated owns 4,684 shares. 1,836 are held by Hanson And Doremus Inv Management. White Pine Capital Lc holds 3,720 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 1,000 were accumulated by Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E also bought $601,750 worth of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) shares.