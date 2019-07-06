MEDNAX, Inc. (MD) Is At $25.24 Formed Wedge; Altria Group (MO) Sellers Increased By 7.28% Their Shorts

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) had an increase of 7.28% in short interest. MO’s SI was 15.31M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.28% from 14.27 million shares previously. With 10.35 million avg volume, 2 days are for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)’s short sellers to cover MO’s short positions. The SI to Altria Group Inc’s float is 0.82%. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 4.98M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration

MEDNAX, Inc. (MD) formed wedge down with $23.73 target or 6.00% below today’s $25.24 share price. MEDNAX, Inc. (MD) has $2.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.24. About 307,159 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 38.77% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Urology Practice In South Florida; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support, sources say [20:30 BST26 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04 TO $1.09, EST. $1.07; 08/03/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Mednax Board in Connection With Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHILDREN’S EYE CARE, LLC, A PRIVATE PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE; 08/03/2018 MEDNAX IS SAID TO GET FIRST-ROUND BIDS FROM CARLYLE, TPG; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF LEADING TEXAS RADIOLOGY PRACTICE; 10/04/2018 – MedData’s New Patient Financial Platform Solves Inefficient, Costly Revenue Cycle Challenges; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC UROLOGY PRACTICE IN SOUTH

Among 3 analysts covering Mednax (NYSE:MD), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Mednax had 4 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, February 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 15 by Citigroup. The stock of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25.

Analysts await MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 20.20% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MD’s profit will be $68.14 million for 7.99 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by MEDNAX, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.21% EPS growth.

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. The company has market cap of $90.17 billion. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen and Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands. It has a 14.87 P/E ratio. The firm also produces and sells varietal and blended table wines, and sparkling wines under the Chateau Ste.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold Altria Group, Inc. shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management invested in 52,629 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California-based Dodge And Cox has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Df Dent And Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 4,450 shares. Chilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 6,409 shares. Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Murphy Management invested in 1.13% or 129,187 shares. 3,717 are held by Portland Global Advisors Ltd Llc. Valmark Advisers Inc accumulated 27,278 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Halsey Ct stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Investec Asset Mngmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.90M shares. Zacks Management reported 692,370 shares stake. Smithfield Tru accumulated 3,713 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability reported 134,998 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Winfield Associate owns 6,361 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Altria Group had 10 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. Cowen & Co downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, January 7 report. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight” on Tuesday, January 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 20. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) 44% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Altria – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria: 6.3% Dividend Yield Is Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria’s Dividend Hike Will Handily Beat Inflation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity. Sakkab Nabil Y had bought 1,032 shares worth $52,033 on Thursday, February 21.