MEDNAX Inc. (MD) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

MEDNAX Inc. (NYSE:MD) is a company in the Specialized Health Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MEDNAX Inc. has 94.2% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 45.02% institutional ownership for its rivals. 3.2% of MEDNAX Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.51% of all Specialized Health Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have MEDNAX Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MEDNAX Inc. 0.00% -1.20% -0.60% Industry Average 7.26% 35.84% 5.45%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares MEDNAX Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MEDNAX Inc. N/A 28 8.99 Industry Average 102.46M 1.41B 33.17

MEDNAX Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio MEDNAX Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for MEDNAX Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MEDNAX Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 2.25 3.00 2.36

$26.67 is the average target price of MEDNAX Inc., with a potential upside of 23.07%. The potential upside of the peers is -9.18%. Based on the data delivered earlier, MEDNAX Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MEDNAX Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MEDNAX Inc. 4.73% -1.33% -13.06% -32.43% -42.54% -25.55% Industry Average 5.36% 4.62% 11.06% 21.67% 59.34% 27.92%

For the past year MEDNAX Inc. had bearish trend while MEDNAX Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

MEDNAX Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, MEDNAX Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.27 and has 1.12 Quick Ratio. MEDNAX Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MEDNAX Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

MEDNAX Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.65. Competitively, MEDNAX Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.16 which is 16.09% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

MEDNAX Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MEDNAX Inc.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors MEDNAX Inc.

MEDNAX, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides neonatal, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services. It also provides maternal-fetal care, including inpatient and office-based clinical care to expectant mothers and their unborn babies through maternal-fetal medicine subspecialists, as well as obstetricians and other clinicians consisting of maternal-fetal nurse practitioners, certified nurse mid-wives, ultrasonographers, and genetic counselors. The companyÂ’s pediatric cardiology care services comprise inpatient and office-based pediatric cardiology care of the fetus, infant, child, and adolescent patient with congenital heart defects and acquired heart disease, as well as adults with congenital heart defects through pediatric cardiologist subspecialists and other related clinical professionals. In addition, it provides other pediatric subspecialty care services through pediatric subspecialists, such as pediatric intensivists, pediatric hospitalists, and pediatric surgeons, as well as pediatric ear, nose, and throat physicians; and support services in the areas of hospitals, primarily in the pediatric emergency rooms, labor and delivery areas, and nursery and pediatric departments. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s network consisted of approximately 3,600 affiliated physicians. MEDNAX, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, Florida.