MEDNAX Inc. (MD) and AAC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AAC) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between MEDNAX Inc. (NYSE:MD) and AAC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AAC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Specialized Health Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MEDNAX Inc. 28 0.51 N/A 2.73 8.99 AAC Holdings Inc. 2 0.06 N/A -3.40 0.00

Demonstrates MEDNAX Inc. and AAC Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MEDNAX Inc. 0.00% -1.2% -0.6% AAC Holdings Inc. 0.00% -100.3% -17.6%

Volatility and Risk

MEDNAX Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.65 beta. In other hand, AAC Holdings Inc. has beta of 2.46 which is 146.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MEDNAX Inc. Its rival AAC Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. MEDNAX Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AAC Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

MEDNAX Inc. and AAC Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MEDNAX Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 AAC Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MEDNAX Inc. has a 24.28% upside potential and a consensus target price of $26.67. AAC Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus target price and a 707.88% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that AAC Holdings Inc. looks more robust than MEDNAX Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MEDNAX Inc. and AAC Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.2% and 49.5%. About 3.2% of MEDNAX Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, AAC Holdings Inc. has 13.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MEDNAX Inc. 4.73% -1.33% -13.06% -32.43% -42.54% -25.55% AAC Holdings Inc. -7.26% 9.22% -39.69% -57.26% -90.61% -29.79%

For the past year MEDNAX Inc. has stronger performance than AAC Holdings Inc.

Summary

MEDNAX Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors AAC Holdings Inc.

MEDNAX, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides neonatal, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services. It also provides maternal-fetal care, including inpatient and office-based clinical care to expectant mothers and their unborn babies through maternal-fetal medicine subspecialists, as well as obstetricians and other clinicians consisting of maternal-fetal nurse practitioners, certified nurse mid-wives, ultrasonographers, and genetic counselors. The companyÂ’s pediatric cardiology care services comprise inpatient and office-based pediatric cardiology care of the fetus, infant, child, and adolescent patient with congenital heart defects and acquired heart disease, as well as adults with congenital heart defects through pediatric cardiologist subspecialists and other related clinical professionals. In addition, it provides other pediatric subspecialty care services through pediatric subspecialists, such as pediatric intensivists, pediatric hospitalists, and pediatric surgeons, as well as pediatric ear, nose, and throat physicians; and support services in the areas of hospitals, primarily in the pediatric emergency rooms, labor and delivery areas, and nursery and pediatric departments. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s network consisted of approximately 3,600 affiliated physicians. MEDNAX, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, Florida.

AAC Holdings, Inc. provides inpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 12 residential substance abuse treatment facilities, 18 standalone outpatient centers, and 202 sober living beds. It also offers Internet marketing services to families and individuals, who are struggling with addiction and seeking treatment options through online directories of treatment providers, treatment provider reviews, forums, and professional communities; and online marketing solutions to other treatment providers, such as facility profiles, audience targeting, lead generation, and tools for digital reputation management. In addition, it performs drug testing and diagnostic laboratory services; and provides physician services to its clients. AAC Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.