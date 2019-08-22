Mednax Common (MD) Market Value Declined While Fort Washington Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $7.02 Million; Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raised Its Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Holding by $923,377 as Share Price Declined

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 10,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 132,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17 million, up from 122,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $74.05. About 876,640 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems to Buy Asco Industries Parent for $650 Million; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 02/05/2018 – SPR: ASCO DEAL OPENS DOOR TO MORE BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – SPR WAS AS MANY AS 15 SHIPMENTS FOR 737 BEHIND SCHEDULE: CEO; 05/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems, Wichita State to Work on Areas Such As Advanced Composites, Rapid Prototyping and Product Development; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS SET GOAL OF NO LATE 737 DELIVERIES IN 2H 2018; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – HAECO GROUP WILL BE A MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF HAECO COMPOSITE STRUCTURES (JINJIANG) CO. LTD; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Spirit AeroSystems $1.3B Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB-‘

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3,628 shares to 13,199 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 21,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,898 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,711 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur Ny. Stevens Mngmt LP accumulated 15,405 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 102,451 shares. 6 are held by San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Company invested in 78,276 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 155 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv has invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Cookson Peirce stated it has 110,130 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership invested in 29 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 14,417 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 22,823 are owned by Shell Asset Communications. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% stake. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 30,320 shares. 248 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership reported 6,969 shares.