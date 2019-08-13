Mednax Com (MD) Holding Has Increased by Ipg Investment Advisors Llc; Sankaty Advisors Increases Position in Parsley Energy (PE)

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.41. About 5.33M shares traded or 11.48% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mednax Inc Com (MD) by 33.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 46,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The institutional investor held 182,640 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96B, up from 136,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.35. About 474,533 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Rev $901.9M; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ACQUIRES COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL, LLC BASED IN FRANKLIN, TENN; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX BUYS PRACTICE FOR CASH, SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS; 27/03/2018 – Mednax to buy Cool Springs Interventional LLC Based in Franklin, Tenn; 30/04/2018 – Mednax Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.09; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX BUYS PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN WASHINGTON; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – NO ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS ALSO SHORT ENVISION HEALTHCARE, MEDNAX: CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Mednax Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MedData’s New Patient Financial Platform Solves lnefficient, Costly Revenue Cycle Challenges

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63 million and $292.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Indl (XLI) by 3,250 shares to 5,491 shares, valued at $411.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Tr Ishares (IAU) by 21,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,664 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Mgmt Company invested 0.06% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 9,955 shares or 0% of the stock. Columbia Pacific Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.91% or 20,254 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 6.21 million shares. Petrus Tru Lta has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 170 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Hodges Capital Management invested in 49,650 shares. Millennium Limited Com has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 589,822 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 8.48 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 609,141 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Waddell & Reed Fin holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 1.45M shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.03% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

