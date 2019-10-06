Mednax Com (MD) Holder Sg Americas Securities Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.57 Million; United Nat Foods (UNFI) Position Maintained by Towle & Co

Towle & Co increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 436,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.94M, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.10% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $7.45. About 2.27 million shares traded or 103.45% up from the average. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC – RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI); 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS: SEAN GRIFFIN, COO, TO RETIRE OCT. 1

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Mednax Inc Com (MD) by 62.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 62,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The institutional investor held 36,919 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $931,000, down from 99,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.3. About 465,734 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 01/05/2018 – MEDNAX EXECUTIVE MAKES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Net $63.4M; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – COOL SPRINGS INTERVENTIONAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF LEADING TEXAS RADIOLOGY PRACTICE; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN; 10/04/2018 – MedData’s New Patient Financial Platform Solves lnefficient, Costly Revenue Cycle Challenges; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX SPIKES AS MUCH AS 10% BEFORE PARING GAINS; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Rev $901.9M; 10/04/2018 – MedData’s New Patient Financial Platform Solves Inefficient, Costly Revenue Cycle Challenges; 30/04/2018 – Mednax Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.09

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $14.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (Call) by 205,000 shares to 244,400 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dover Corp Com (NYSE:DOV) by 5,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc Com.

Analysts await MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 4.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.87 per share. MD’s profit will be $69.90 million for 6.72 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by MEDNAX, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.75% EPS growth.

More notable recent MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Mednax Inc (MD) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mednax Inc (MD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mednax Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) were released by: Pehub.com and their article: “Digital Colony hires Golden as MD – PE Hub” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mednax Inc. (MD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.