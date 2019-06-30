Medley Mgmt (MDLY) Shareholder Jacobs Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $357,876 as Valuation Declined; Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Position in Facebook (FB)

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Medley Mgmt Inc (MDLY) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 119,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 630,577 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 749,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medley Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.46. About 5,953 shares traded. Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) has declined 47.81% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLY News: 29/03/2018 – JIM SIMONS’S SON-IN-LAW REVEALS $3 BILLION IN ASSETS AT MEDLEY; 14/05/2018 – MEDLEY, AS PART OF A PFD EQUITY INVESTOR GROUP: JV W/ CATCHMARK; 04/05/2018 – Medley Management Inc. Schedules Earnings Release Date and Webcast for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Jim Simons’s Son-in-Law Discloses $3 Billion in Assets at Medley; 10/05/2018 – SIERRA INCOME CORPORATION SAYS A COMMITTEE OF ITS BOARD HAS APPROVED A DECREASE IN ITS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE FROM $8.15 PER SHARE TO $8.00 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 KFMB-TV: `Bethenny & Fredrik’ First Look: Dorinda Medley Saves Apartment From Wine Stain Disaster!; 29/03/2018 – Medley Management 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 14/05/2018 – MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC SAYS MEDLEY INVESTED IN THE TRANSACTION THROUGH ITS TACTICAL OPPORTUNITIES GROUP; 18/04/2018 – KFMB-TV: Dorinda Medley Explains `RHONY’ Co-Stars Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill’s Falling Out; 31/05/2018 – Medley Genomics Awarded NCI SBIR to Advance Development of Novel Data Analytics for Personalized Cancer Treatments

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1047.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 20,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 12.80M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/03/2018 – New York Post: Investigation launched into Facebook, data firm used in Trump campaign; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Barraged With Questions by Europe Lawmakers; 08/05/2018 – Gavan Reilly: Breaking: Facebook is to stop taking ads for #8thRef from outside Ireland; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS COUNTRIES MUST FIND SMOOTH TRANSITION TO A LOW-CARBON ECONOMY; 23/04/2018 – Academic in data leak says Facebook knew of work; 04/04/2018 – Facebook has been under pressure since news broke that data research firm Cambridge Analytica gathered data from 50 million Facebook profiles without the permission of its users; 18/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 23/05/2018 – Facebook Loses EU Friends as Bloc’s Lawmakers Weigh Break Up; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 150 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 28/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Facebook gives privacy tools makeover after backlash over practices –

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.79 million. Stretch Colin had sold 9,000 shares worth $1.35M. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81 million and $304.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4,709 shares to 9,739 shares, valued at $785,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,605 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archon Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has 2.31% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 65,900 shares. 1,979 are held by First Financial Bank Sioux Falls. Bokf Na holds 140,405 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity has 0.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 53,267 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 1,498 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Company reported 16.12 million shares stake. Assetmark has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cap Intl owns 37.72 million shares or 2.7% of their US portfolio. Timessquare Cap reported 50,275 shares. Hollencrest Cap holds 8,968 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Johnson Financial Gru Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 19,012 shares. Prio Wealth Lp has 1.79% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 229,357 shares. Grimes & Com has 2,699 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Route One Inv Limited Partnership invested in 1.56 million shares or 6.22% of the stock. North American Corporation owns 3,009 shares.

