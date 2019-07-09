Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. 3 1.39 N/A -0.65 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.03 N/A 0.06 131.64

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Medley Management Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 33% -3.9% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Medley Management Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 63.9% and 36.07% respectively. 5.61% are Medley Management Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. -4.86% -15.43% -31.16% -49.82% -47.81% -29.02% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund -0.62% 1.01% 3.48% 3.21% -0.62% 11.07%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. has -29.02% weaker performance while Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has 11.07% stronger performance.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats Medley Management Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.