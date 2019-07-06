Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Both Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Medley Management Inc.
|3
|1.33
|N/A
|-0.65
|0.00
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|15
|31.78
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Medley Management Inc.
|0.00%
|33%
|-3.9%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Medley Management Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.9% and 0%. 5.61% are Medley Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Medley Management Inc.
|-4.86%
|-15.43%
|-31.16%
|-49.82%
|-47.81%
|-29.02%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|3.93%
|-0.2%
|1.66%
|-1.22%
|-14.83%
|23.61%
For the past year Medley Management Inc. has -29.02% weaker performance while Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has 23.61% stronger performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats Medley Management Inc.
