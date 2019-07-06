Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Both Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. 3 1.33 N/A -0.65 0.00 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 31.78 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 33% -3.9% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Medley Management Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.9% and 0%. 5.61% are Medley Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. -4.86% -15.43% -31.16% -49.82% -47.81% -29.02% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 3.93% -0.2% 1.66% -1.22% -14.83% 23.61%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. has -29.02% weaker performance while Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has 23.61% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats Medley Management Inc.