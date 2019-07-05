Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. 3 1.31 N/A -0.65 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Medley Management Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 33% -3.9% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Medley Management Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 63.9% and 0% respectively. 5.61% are Medley Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. -4.86% -15.43% -31.16% -49.82% -47.81% -29.02% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.84% 3.81% 7.38% 9.22% 1.61% 17.82%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. has -29.02% weaker performance while The Carlyle Group L.P. has 17.82% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Medley Management Inc.