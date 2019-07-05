Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Medley Management Inc.
|3
|1.31
|N/A
|-0.65
|0.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Medley Management Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Medley Management Inc.
|0.00%
|33%
|-3.9%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Medley Management Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 63.9% and 0% respectively. 5.61% are Medley Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Medley Management Inc.
|-4.86%
|-15.43%
|-31.16%
|-49.82%
|-47.81%
|-29.02%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.84%
|3.81%
|7.38%
|9.22%
|1.61%
|17.82%
For the past year Medley Management Inc. has -29.02% weaker performance while The Carlyle Group L.P. has 17.82% stronger performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Medley Management Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.