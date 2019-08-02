Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)

As Asset Management companies, Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. 3 1.81 N/A -0.40 0.00 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Medley Management Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Medley Management Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 49.9% and 0% respectively. 2% are Medley Management Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. was less bearish than Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Summary

Medley Management Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.