Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)

As Asset Management companies, Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Medley Management Inc.
|3
|1.81
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Medley Management Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Medley Management Inc.
|0.00%
|20.5%
|-2.6%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Medley Management Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 49.9% and 0% respectively. 2% are Medley Management Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Medley Management Inc.
|42.19%
|35.89%
|17.42%
|-26.74%
|-10.13%
|-12.69%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|3%
|-0.21%
|-20.4%
|-21.05%
|-12.99%
|-16.26%
For the past year Medley Management Inc. was less bearish than Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
Summary
Medley Management Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
