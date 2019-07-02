Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Both Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Medley Management Inc.
|3
|1.35
|N/A
|-0.65
|0.00
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|7
|3.92
|N/A
|0.60
|10.88
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Medley Management Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Medley Management Inc.
|0.00%
|33%
|-3.9%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Medley Management Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Medley Management Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
PennantPark Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 consensus target price and a 18.30% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Medley Management Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.9% and 46.22%. Insiders owned 5.61% of Medley Management Inc. shares. Competitively, PennantPark Investment Corporation has 2.25% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Medley Management Inc.
|-4.86%
|-15.43%
|-31.16%
|-49.82%
|-47.81%
|-29.02%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-5.76%
|-6.7%
|-7.09%
|-7.09%
|-7.22%
|2.83%
For the past year Medley Management Inc. has -29.02% weaker performance while PennantPark Investment Corporation has 2.83% stronger performance.
Summary
PennantPark Investment Corporation beats Medley Management Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
