Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Both Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. 3 1.35 N/A -0.65 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.92 N/A 0.60 10.88

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Medley Management Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 33% -3.9% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Medley Management Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medley Management Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

PennantPark Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 consensus target price and a 18.30% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Medley Management Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.9% and 46.22%. Insiders owned 5.61% of Medley Management Inc. shares. Competitively, PennantPark Investment Corporation has 2.25% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. -4.86% -15.43% -31.16% -49.82% -47.81% -29.02% PennantPark Investment Corporation -5.76% -6.7% -7.09% -7.09% -7.22% 2.83%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. has -29.02% weaker performance while PennantPark Investment Corporation has 2.83% stronger performance.

Summary

PennantPark Investment Corporation beats Medley Management Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.