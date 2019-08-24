Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)

We will be comparing the differences between Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. 3 1.98 N/A -0.40 0.00 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.73 N/A 0.70 22.06

Table 1 demonstrates Medley Management Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Medley Management Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.9% and 24.55%. 2% are Medley Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Medley Management Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.