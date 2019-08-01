Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)

We are contrasting Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. 3 1.84 N/A -0.65 0.00 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.61 N/A -0.13 0.00

In table 1 we can see Medley Management Inc. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Medley Management Inc. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 33% -3.9% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 5.61% of Medley Management Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. -4.86% -15.43% -31.16% -49.82% -47.81% -29.02% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund -0.32% 1.84% 7.94% 14.57% 7.27% 15.42%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Medley Management Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.