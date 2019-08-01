Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)

We are contrasting Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Medley Management Inc.
|3
|1.84
|N/A
|-0.65
|0.00
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.61
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Medley Management Inc. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Medley Management Inc. and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Medley Management Inc.
|0.00%
|33%
|-3.9%
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 63.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 5.61% of Medley Management Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Medley Management Inc.
|-4.86%
|-15.43%
|-31.16%
|-49.82%
|-47.81%
|-29.02%
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|-0.32%
|1.84%
|7.94%
|14.57%
|7.27%
|15.42%
For the past year Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund had bullish trend.
Summary
Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Medley Management Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
