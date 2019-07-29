Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW)

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. 3 1.70 N/A -0.65 0.00 Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.01 N/A 0.26 50.76

Table 1 highlights Medley Management Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Medley Management Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 33% -3.9% Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Medley Management Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.9% and 30.17% respectively. About 5.61% of Medley Management Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. -4.86% -15.43% -31.16% -49.82% -47.81% -29.02% Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 1.14% 1.37% 5.22% 10.08% 5.06% 9.74%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. has -29.02% weaker performance while Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. has 9.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Medley Management Inc.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.