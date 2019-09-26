Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)

We will be comparing the differences between Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Medley Management Inc.
|3
|1.99
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Medley Management Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Medley Management Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Medley Management Inc.
|0.00%
|20.5%
|-2.6%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Medley Management Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors at 49.9% and 29.29% respectively. Insiders owned 2% of Medley Management Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Medley Management Inc.
|42.19%
|35.89%
|17.42%
|-26.74%
|-10.13%
|-12.69%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|-1.84%
|2.01%
|4.57%
|7.97%
|-10.18%
|27.59%
For the past year Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend while First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund had bullish trend.
Summary
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund beats Medley Management Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
