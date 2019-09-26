Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)

We will be comparing the differences between Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. 3 1.99 N/A -0.40 0.00 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Medley Management Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Medley Management Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Medley Management Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors at 49.9% and 29.29% respectively. Insiders owned 2% of Medley Management Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend while First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund beats Medley Management Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.