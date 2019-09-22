Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. 3 2.04 N/A -0.40 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Medley Management Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Medley Management Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Medley Management Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 49.9% and 0.46% respectively. 2% are Medley Management Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 41.82% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend while Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust beats Medley Management Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.