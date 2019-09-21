Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. 3 2.04 N/A -0.40 0.00 Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Medley Management Inc. and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6% Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Medley Management Inc. and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.9% and 25.39% respectively. Insiders owned 2% of Medley Management Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69% Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. -2.65% 4.89% 0.19% 2.59% -13.01% 31.04%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. has -12.69% weaker performance while Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. has 31.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. beats Medley Management Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in the business of exploring, developing, producing, gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal. It primarily invests in equity securities of midstream MLPs and stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as management philosophy and track record, competitive advantages via barriers to entry, long-term customer relationships and geographic footprint, regulatory landscape via permitting and export laws, quality of asset drop-down inventory including right of first offer, and assessment of fee-based contract structure including minimum volume commitments, inflation escalators, and take-or-pay provisions to create its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was formed on March 28, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.