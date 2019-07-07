Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Comparison side by side

Both Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. 3 1.33 N/A -0.65 0.00 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 18 1.13 N/A 2.06 8.34

Demonstrates Medley Management Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Medley Management Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 33% -3.9% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.43 beta indicates that Medley Management Inc. is 43.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s beta is 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Medley Management Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.9% and 0% respectively. About 5.61% of Medley Management Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.1% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. -4.86% -15.43% -31.16% -49.82% -47.81% -29.02% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. -4.86% -6.82% -1.82% -13.25% -8.4% -4.76%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. was more bearish than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats Medley Management Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.