Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Medley Management Inc.
|3
|2.03
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Medley Management Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Medley Management Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Medley Management Inc.
|0.00%
|20.5%
|-2.6%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Medley Management Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors at 49.9% and 6.59% respectively. 2% are Medley Management Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Medley Management Inc.
|42.19%
|35.89%
|17.42%
|-26.74%
|-10.13%
|-12.69%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-1.57%
|0.58%
|-2.67%
|-16.68%
|-12.83%
|11.28%
For the past year Medley Management Inc. has -12.69% weaker performance while The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has 11.28% stronger performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust beats Medley Management Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.