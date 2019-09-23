Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. 3 2.03 N/A -0.40 0.00 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Medley Management Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Medley Management Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Medley Management Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors at 49.9% and 6.59% respectively. 2% are Medley Management Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. has -12.69% weaker performance while The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has 11.28% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust beats Medley Management Inc.