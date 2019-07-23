Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) Comparing side by side

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. 3 1.36 N/A -0.65 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.57 N/A 1.12 12.54

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Medley Management Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Medley Management Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 33% -3.9% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Medley Management Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medley Management Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively New Mountain Finance Corporation has a consensus price target of $15, with potential upside of 8.85%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares and 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares. 5.61% are Medley Management Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 10.46% are New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. -4.86% -15.43% -31.16% -49.82% -47.81% -29.02% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.99% 2.49% 2.12% 2.19% 2.87% 11.21%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend while New Mountain Finance Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation beats Medley Management Inc.