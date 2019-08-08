Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Medley Management Inc. has 49.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2% of Medley Management Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Medley Management Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.50% -2.60% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Medley Management Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Medley Management Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medley Management Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

The potential upside of the peers is 133.44%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Medley Management Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend while Medley Management Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.38 shows that Medley Management Inc. is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Medley Management Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Medley Management Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Medley Management Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.