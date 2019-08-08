Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. 3 1.85 N/A -0.40 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 33 2.69 N/A 2.78 11.75

Table 1 highlights Medley Management Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6% Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6%

Risk and Volatility

Medley Management Inc. is 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.38 beta. Competitively, Franklin Resources Inc.’s beta is 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Medley Management Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medley Management Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

Meanwhile, Franklin Resources Inc.’s average target price is $31.75, while its potential upside is 4.72%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Medley Management Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.9% and 51.1% respectively. 2% are Medley Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Franklin Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69% Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. has -12.69% weaker performance while Franklin Resources Inc. has 10.01% stronger performance.

Summary

Franklin Resources Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Medley Management Inc.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.